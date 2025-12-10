Kansas City university gets grant funds as their nursing programs staffing numbers improve

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Several Kansas City nursing programs received grant funding to expand programs and incentivize the workforce.

The Nursing Education Incentive Program offered $3.1 million to colleges and universities across Missouri. The funding came from a partnership between the Missouri State Board of Nursing and a $1 million contribution approved by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe.

Four Kansas City colleges and universities got funding:



Research College of Nursing – $64,730

Metropolitan Community College – $99,943

Rockhurst University – $200,000

University of Missouri–Kansas City – $150,000

Each school applied for the funding that will be used for faculty development and salaries, program expansions, and educational support for students.

"It is the only way we've been able to expand our programs," said Kristina Henry, Rockhurst University's interim dean of nursing and health sciences.

Henry said they're using the money for their accelerated BSN program, RN return to practice program and duel credit nursing exploration.

The accelerated nursing program focuses on graduating high-level nursing staff in rural ares and in the Kansas City area, which provides more health care access to Missouri counties.

Henry said the university worked with several area hospitals to provide classes to former nurses interested in getting back into the field.

With the funding, they're able to get more staff to re-enter the workforce.

Henry, who put herself through nursing school, and was a first generation college student, said it's now her turn to help break down barriers for the new generation of nursing students.

"We always need more nurses," Henry said. "Like I said, nurses can do anything."

However, she emphasized that nursing effectiveness depends on having enough staff to properly run hospitals.

"You know, we learned a lot during COVID and how critical those nurses and the essential care providers are," Henry said.

The Missouri Hospital Association has tracked the real-time impact of these funds.

Jill Williams, who works at the hospital association, said they've seen steady increases in nursing staff across Missouri, getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

"It has really helped to grow and shape nursing workforce," Williams said.

Despite the progress, hospitals are still working to match the number of people entering nursing with those leaving the profession.

"One of the things that's a concern for us is the aging health care workforce," Williams said. "Because as these older workers exit the workforce, hospitals must accelerate recruitment and training to avoid future shortages."

Williams said this demonstrates why current funding matters so much right now.

Henry said the importance of the funds are the reason they apply for the grant each year.

"We want to demonstrate that it's of good value. You know that the state is spending that money wisely and that we're worth it, and so that's really important to us," Henry said.

