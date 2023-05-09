Kansas City woman diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer shares story amid new screening recommendations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Danielle Metcalfe, 32, never thought she'd hear the words, "you have cancer."

"Invasive ductal carcinoma," Metcalfe said.

At the age of 28, Metcalfe was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer, after noticing a lump in her breast.

"It's very scary thinking that I didn't have much life left at that point," Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe tried everything to buy more time with her husband and four children, including chemotherapy, radiation and came out in remission.

In 2021, she found out it had come back, was stage 4 and more aggressive.

"A couple different kinds of chemo, different immune therapy support, just different things and I was just so sick on everything I tried to do and so I switched to hospice to just maintain my comfort," Metcalfe said.

Two months ago, Metcalfe told KSHB 41 she was given only six months to live after switching to hospice.

Through a Facebook group called, "Destinations for Dani," she's been auctioning off items to raise money.

That money is being used to pay for family trips until Metcalfe is unable to travel. The money left over will then be used for funeral expenses.

"I want to be able to take them to the beach and go to the mountains and if we can make it to Halloween, I want to try and make it to Salem for Halloween, and just do as much as we can," Metcalfe said.

On Tuesday, new breast cancer screening recommendations were made, lowering the screening age from 50 to 40.

"Today the USPSTF has released their draft recommendations recommending screening every other year starting at 40," said Dr. Amy Patel, president of the American Association of Women for Radiology. "Although we do applaud they lowered the age, we feel they did not go far enough."

Metcalfe told KSHB 41 she is happy to see the recommendations released by the United States Preventive Services Task Force, but thinks more can be done to save lives.

"I've come across so many women in this journey that have been younger than 30," Metcalfe said.

If you'd like to make a donation to "Destinations for Dani," click here.

—