Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium looks to public to name new giraffe calf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is looking for the public’s help to name the newest addition to the giraffe herd.

Giraffe Chandy, a first-time mom, gave birth to a male calf on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The calf was born at 134 pounds and 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Animal care specialists at the zoo have come up with six potential names: Anderson, Beni, Chester, Moss, Patch and Slim.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium New giraffe calf

Participants may vote once on which name they feel fits best. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19. You can vote here.

Behind the scenes, the healthy baby boy is bonding with his mom and dad, Aidan, while being introduced to the rest of the herd, per the zoo.

While the Africa section remains under construction, the giraffes can only be seen on a live video feed at the zoo. The new habitat is expected to open by next summer.

