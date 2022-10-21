Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 'Teetoo' the chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo reported Friday the loss of one of its chimpanzees.

According to the zoo, 26-year-old Teetoo died Thursday after a routine medical procedure.

Teetoo was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest and was unable to be resuscitated. It was later determined that a blocked main artery to the brain was the cause of death.

She arrived to the Kansas City Zoo in 2003 with her twin sister Teeoni and mother Rachel.

Teetoo gave birth to her daughter Gracie in 2018.

"Teetoo was intelligent and loved showing how smart she was with her training," the Kansas City Zoo said in a statement. "She was a pro at “fishing” with sticks for tasty snacks and often showed the younger chimps how it is done. Her animal care specialists will fondly remember her little huffs to get attention for treats. Teetoo will be dearly missed by all her Zoo family."

