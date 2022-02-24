Kansas City Zoo to host hiring event for guest services positions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo will host a hiring event on Wednesday, March 2, for available positions in their Guest Services department.

People who apply during the event will be considered for positions in admissions, retail or rides.

"Have you ever wanted to drive the Zoo train? Take the tickets? Teach someone to drive a scooter?" the release said. "Then this is your chance to do just those things and get paid for it!"

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m., and a state-issued ID will be needed to start the hiring process.

The starting rate for zoo employees is $13.75 an hour.