Kansas City Zoo to open new 'Alligator Alley' exhibit with 5 gators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Zoo fans are sure to be champing at the bit with news that a brand new exhibit is set to open this weekend.

Zoo guests will be able to check out five female American alligators at the Alligator Alley exhibit starting Saturday.

The five lady alligators — Agnes, 9; Gertrude, 9; Rita, 8; Eudora, 8; and Lucy, 5 — will call an area near the Discovery Barn and Billy Goats Gruff Yard home.

The exhibit will feature an indoor component for when the alligators need to escape the outdoors. That indoor portion will include a viewing window so guests will still be able to watch the alligators.

The exhibit will also feature a glass fence, “allowing guests to get an up-close look at the alligators.”

Before going to the exhibit, the gators went through a 30-day quarantine period after being transferred from a facility in Florida.

You can watch a video of the alligators on the Zoo's Facebook page .

