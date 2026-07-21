Kansas City’s biotech industry gets boost with $38.1M in federal funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region’s biotech industry learned Monday that a regional consortium earned $38.1 million in federal funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The funding, part of EDA’s Tech Hubs program, could be part of a much larger $150 million in federal funding.

Monday’s announcement from the EDA and the U.S. Department of Commerce included a tech hub across Kansas/Missouri, a second hub in Missouri, and tech hubs in Virginia, Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin, Maine, and Idaho/Wyoming.

In addition to biotech funding, the EDA awarded $38 million for critical minerals and materials for advanced energy.

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“Together, we have demonstrated that our region has the talent, infrastructure, partnerships and innovation necessary to onshore the manufacturing of biologics,” KC BioHub President Melissa Roberts Chapman said in a news release Monday, “As a consortium, we have positioned the Kansas City region to lead in the global race to build the next great biotech ecosystem.”

The KC BioHub is a program of BioNexusKC and part of a broader consortium of 115 partners, including MRIGlobal and Kansas Manufacturing Solutions . The KC BioHub stretches from McPherson and Manhattan, Kansas, in the west to Columbia, Missouri, in the east.

The funding will go toward five projects over a four-year span:



SCALE Center, led by MRI Global, will help to accelerate Food and Drug Administration approval of advanced biomanufacturing process technologies;

EPIC, led by KC BioHub, creates a full-service hub for domestic drug manufacturing and development;

BioSupply Crossroads, led by Kansas Manufacturing Systems, helps to bring production of critical materials back to the U.S.;

BioTalent Catalyst, led by KC BioHub, connects employers, educators and training programs to meet industry needs.

BioNexus KC CEO Dennis Ridenour called the funding a “watershed moment.”

“This achievement adds to a long list of extraordinary accomplishments in the life sciences that are rooted in the Kansas City region,” Ridenour said, comparing it to the founding of Marion Labs , the National Bio-Agro Defense Facility , MRIGlobal and the Stowers Institute . “The commitments and collaboration demonstrated by this group were instrumental in securing this investment and positioning our region for long-term success.”

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