Kansas City's film industry is booming thanks to stacked state and local tax incentives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is emerging as a competitive destination for film and television productions, fueled by a combination of financial incentives, experienced local crews and a city government that actively supports filmmakers.

The latest example is "Don't Move," a film that premiered Tuesday in Kansas City

Some of the film featured scenes shot in Kearney.

Director Maclain Nelson said he originally considered filming in Canada before choosing Kansas City.

"We switched gears, so two weeks later, we were here instead of up north," Nelson said.

Nelson said another producer's experience in the city helped seal the decision.

He said,'you guys, I just shot in Kansas City they opened the city for me."' They were amazing and everybody was kind and great crews and everything," Nelson said. "It's changed our movie for the better."

Kansas City native and actor Robb Riggle, who attended the premiere, said the city's momentum extends beyond film.

"I feel like right now Kansas City is ascending in so many ways and especially in the arts," Riggle said.

The Kansas City Film Office credits the return of Missouri's statewide film incentive layered on top of the city's existing local incentive as a key driver of the industry's growth.

Michelle Davidson, with the "Film in MO" board, said the state program offers significant financial firepower for productions willing to invest locally.

"It's a $16 million incentive every year, and so producers can come to Missouri and film here, but they have to spend the money first," Davidson said.

That spending is already adding up. Davidson said productions poured roughly $50 million into Missouri in 2023 alone.

"That's film, television, all sorts of commercial productions filmed in Missouri because of the incentive," Davidson said.

Both the state and local incentive programs are performance-based, meaning no production receives tax dollars before providing proof of local spending.

Beyond the financial incentives, Davidson said Kansas City's deep bench of local crew and talent makes productions more cost-effective by eliminating the need to fly workers in from out of state.

Productions that have filmed in the Kansas City area in recent years including, "Ted Lasso," "The Swimming Lesson," and "Don't Move" — have relied heavily on local cast, crew, and vendors, including camera equipment suppliers, catering companies, transportation services, and more.

Riggle said he hopes the incentives remain in place to sustain the city's growing reputation as a filmmaking destination.

"I just hope the momentum keeps going and I hope there's some great tax incentives out there to keep luring people out here to make films because this is a great town with great people; professional crews who know what they are doing," Riggle said.

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