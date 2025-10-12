Kansas City's first women's sports bar prepares for grand opening

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Kansas City's first women's sports bar is preparing to welcome fans when it officially opens Thursday, Oct. 16.

Owners Monica Brady and Rachel Glenn have spent this past week welcoming family and friends to The Dub — a moment they've been dreaming about for years.

“It’s surreal, honestly,” Brady said. “To actually have people in The Dub, experiencing what we’ve been trying to build for so long, is overwhelming. It’s emotional. It’s so exciting.”

While watching a record-breaking KC Current match, they were also making history themselves.

“We want to break that barrier down because, at the end of the day, sports are about community,” Brady said.

Community is the keyword there. It was Kelsey Allen's first time visiting her friends' new spot.

"It's going to create a community that we didn't even know existed in Kansas City," Allen said. "It's going to bring people together around something that hasn't always been fully embraced or supported. I think it's really going to bring a lot of people together."

Friends and family say the timing for the opening couldn’t be better.

“You’d have to be living under a rock not to know that Kansas City is really big on women’s sports right now,” said Shawn Harding, a family member.

Especially considering what’s on Kansas City’s sports calendar.

“We’re thrilled for the World Cup,” Brady said.

They’ll also offer sports education classes.

