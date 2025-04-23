Kansas City's La Mega Spanish-language radio station increases weather coverage after cuts to translations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During severe weather, every second counts. But access to information for many people may be limited after National Weather Service translations were paused.

Earlier this month, a contract with a provider lapsed, and with cost-cutting efforts underway by the Trump administration, it's unknown if the translations will return.

For that reason, a Spanish radio station in the Kansas City area is stepping up to fill that gap.

Kansas City's La Mega Spanish-language radio station increases weather coverage

“Y estás en sintonía de la MEGA, la mera mera” — Ana Duin’s voice echoes in the studio inside Dos Tequilas KC restaurant.

She’s the host of La Mega and has worked in radio for decades. But now, her weather coverage is changing.

“Instead of doing it three or four times a day, we are going to do it every hour,” Duin said.

They've dialed into the needs of the community, making sure non-English speakers have access to vital information.

“You can save a life by letting people know ahead of time in their language, ‘Hey, take cover,’” Duin said.

Luz Garcia has lived in the United States for more than 20 years.

"The information in Spanish is very necessary to keep us informed and know how to protect ourselves or what to do in case something happens,” Garcia said in an interview in Spanish.

Garcia says it's frustrating that the National Weather Service has paused the translations of its information.

KSHB 41 reached out to the National Weather Service for comment, but didn't get a response.

“We definitely need to have communication in our language,” said Garcia. "The service in Spanish is indispensable."

She says she’s glad La Mega is stepping up.

Duin says it will be a bit more work and a lot more responsibility, but she wants to send a clear signal to the Latino community that the radio station will be there for people who need the information.

