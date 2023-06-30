Kansas City’s Power and Light District to host women’s national team watch parties in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off next month, Kansas City will be ready to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The USWNT’s first match is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 against Vietnam.

Continuing a tradition dating back several years and involving both the women’s and men’s national teams, the Kansas City Power and Light District will once again host fans at the KC Live venue.

The USWNT’s second match, set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, against the Netherlands, will also be shown at KC Live.

Organizers are still finalizing details for the watch parties for the third group stage match set for 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 against Portugal and any subsequent matches in the knockout rounds.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Attending the watch parties at KC Live is free, though advance reservations are available. More information is available online.

