Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City’s Power and Light District to host women’s national team watch parties in July

USvsENG_12.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Megan Strickland
Fans at Kansas City&#39;s Power and Light District watched the U.S. Women&#39;s National Team defeat England in the semi-finals of the 2019 Women&#39;s World Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
USvsENG_12.jpg
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 13:33:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off next month, Kansas City will be ready to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The USWNT’s first match is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 against Vietnam.

Continuing a tradition dating back several years and involving both the women’s and men’s national teams, the Kansas City Power and Light District will once again host fans at the KC Live venue.

The USWNT’s second match, set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, against the Netherlands, will also be shown at KC Live.

Organizers are still finalizing details for the watch parties for the third group stage match set for 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 against Portugal and any subsequent matches in the knockout rounds.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Attending the watch parties at KC Live is free, though advance reservations are available. More information is available online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app