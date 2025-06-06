Kansas City's Roy Blunt Luminary Park receives federal clearance for advancement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luminary Park has cleared a project milestone as the Federal Highway Administration has cleared the project for advancement after a finding of no significant impact .

The FONSI was received after an Environmental Assessment process and public comment period for the park to be built downtown over I-670.

The EA was conducted with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

The FONSI marks the end of an environmental review which began in September 2023, and allows the project to move one step closer to construction.

Once complete, the 5.5 acre park will include greenspace featuring inclusive play areas, entertainment amenities, and multi-modal transportation options.

