Kansas concealed carry law changes now in effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple changes to the Kansas concealed carry law, including a lower age requirement, took effect Thursday.

Provisional licenses are now available for residents between 18 and 20 years old. That age range had already been allowed to open carry in the state.

Also among the changes, according to news release from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, are a reduction in application fees and allowing individuals with prior expunged felony or misdemeanor convictions to have a concealed carry license.

Application fees will be lowered from $132.50 to $112, and the reduced rate will apply to applications received between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

"Applicants should submit their applications with one check for $79.50 payable to the Office of the Attorney General and another check for $32.50 payable to the sheriff of the applicant's county of residence," the release stated.

The changes were approved during the 2021 Kansas legislative session. The Kansas Senate approved, 30-18, a bill lowering the legal age of concealed carry to 18 and the House passed it hours later, 80-43.