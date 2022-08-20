Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2, including Johnson and Douglas counties, announced the results of the recount Saturday, with minimal changes from the initial totals.

While the deadline for the recount was due Saturday, Sedgwick County released a statement the county must postpone as it requires additional time .

The Johnson County Board of Canvassers announced Saturday morning it accepted the recount, upholding the majority of voters in the county voted no.

A difference of 54 votes was discovered during the recount, which is 0.0002% of the total number of ballots cast, according to a release from the Johnson County Election Office.

In Johnson county, initial totals found 79,818 people voted yes on Amendment 2 while 174,933 no votes were submitted. The recount totals show 79,798 votes for yes and 174,915 votes no.

“We appreciate the work of Elections Office staff and the bipartisan group of volunteers,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said in a statement. “Many of them have been contributing 40+ hours a week since mid-June helping make this election in Johnson County a success. A special thank you goes out to the election workers, many of them county employees, who put in so much time this week to ensure we completed our recount by today’s deadline.”

Rep. Sharice Davids also expressed her gratitude for the "volunteers and observers who dedicated their time — sometimes working 12-hour days — to complete the recount."

Recount results for the remaining seven counties — Douglas, Jefferson, Shawnee , Lyon, Crawford, Harvey and Thomas — are being updated on the Kansas Secretary of State's website .

Douglas County's recount found 15 fewer votes no than the initial totals and two additional votes yes.

Results in Crawford, Harvey, Jefferson, Lyon and Thomas counties also reflected minimal changes.

—