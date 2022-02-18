Kansas Department of Corrections searches for escaped prisoner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man serving a sentence for convictions of assault and battery has been placed on escape status from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit.

The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Highway Patrol are searching for 29-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Jr.

Sanchez is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 254 pounds.

Sanchez was convicted of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing local law enforcement, and his escape is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDOC at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement.