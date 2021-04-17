Kansas district ditches Native American mascots

ATCHISON, Kan. — A Kansas district has decided to ditch its “Redmen” and “Braves” mascots after public opinion shifted.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the Atchison school board approved the change unanimously this past week.

It was a reversal from 2018 when the board voted to keep the “Redmen” mascot for the district’s high school and the “Braves” mascot for the middle school.

Board member Carrie Sowers said she changed her vote because the community “spoke loud and clear." Sowers said the board heard considerable support in 2018 for keeping Native American-themed mascots.

But this time, all nine people who addressed the matter at a public input session asked the board to do away with the mascots.