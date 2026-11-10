Kansas driver killed after swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting deer

LINN COUNTY, Kan. — A driver died on Monday afternoon after swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting a deer.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. along E. 300th Road, just west of Quail Road in Linn County.

Lisa Gabrini, 52 of Pleasanton, was behind the wheel of a Kia Rio when she made a hard brake, and spun counterclockwise into westbound traffic.

An oncoming GMC Sierra collided with her, sending both vehicles into ditches on opposite ends of the street.

Gabrini died at the scene, while the GMC driver reported no injuries.

Each driver was wearing seat belts at the time, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.