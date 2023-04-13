Kansas drivers can now renew driver license online

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas drivers can now renew their driver license or government ID without having to leave their home.

The state announced Thursday a partnership with software company PayIT that will allow Kansas drivers to renew their driver license online through iKan.

To renew an ID, Kansas residents can log into the iKan platform or access as a guest, select ID credentials renewal, and provide their name, date of birth, ID number, and last four digits of their social security number to submit the request.

The process should not take more than few minutes and it doesn't require having to drive to their local DMV office to renew their license.

Alongside renewing driver licenses through iKan, Kansas residents can also renew their vehicle registrations, order birth, death and marriages certificates and also can purchase park passes through the app.

iKan is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store for Apple and Androids phones, respectively.