Kansas education officials lament delay of $50M in payments from US Department of Education 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas education officials said Tuesday they are left in limbo after learning the U.S. Department of Education is indefinitely delaying payments to states covering student learning, teacher development and other student services.

Officials estimate roughly $50 million worth of payments previously authorized by Congress are being withheld pending federal review.

Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson said USED sent a letter on June 30 that federal officials were still reviewing funding for certain programs.

“Normally, we would receive notice by July 1 that these funds are being awarded for the coming school year,” Watson said in a release Tuesday night. “Now, the funding for these programs remains uncertain as we wait for the U.S. Department of Education’s review of these programs.”

Among the programs impacted:



$15.8 million for supporting districts to pay for teacher and administrator professional development;

$8.3 million to support student support and academic enrichment;

$7.8 million in support of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program providing before and after-school student enrichment;

$6.2 million to support students whose parents work in fisheries and food processing industries who live in different states throughout the year;

$4.8 million for support of services for students still learning English.

Watson says the funding delay could be particularly problematic for the state’s rural districts.

Delays in funding to programs within Title II-A and Title IV-A would cause the most consternation among rural districts, per Watson.

“Most rural schools receive federal funds from the Rural Education Achievement Program, or REAP, and get extra flexibility to spend funds from those two broader programs as they see fit,” Watson said.

Watson warned school districts across the state to “plan accordingly.”

“We don’t know when the review of these programs will be completed or if we will receive the already approved funding,” Watson said.

