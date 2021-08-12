Kansas Gov. Kelly announces $6M in grants to help survivors of domestic violence, child abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that more than $6 million in grants will go to over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children's advocacy centers across Kansas.

The grants are to help improve the programs' services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The grants will come from the 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers.

The domestic violence and sexual assault programs receiving these grants are accessible 24/7 and provide services like emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, on-going counseling and advocacy to help survivors increase the safety of themselves and their families.

The chidren's advocacy centers receiving the grants are focused on coordinating investigations and interventions by bringing in professionals and agencies to help children suffering from abuse.

“My administration will continue to do all we can to provide support and resources to Kansans who need it most,” Kelly said in the release.