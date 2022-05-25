Watch
Kansas Gov. Kelly directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Texas school shooting

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:36:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sundown on Friday to honor the 19 children and two adults killed in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

Kelly directed the flags be lowered effective immediately.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags in the State of Kansas fly at half-staff as Kansas mourns alongside the community of Uvalde, Texas,” Kelly said. “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones to this senseless act of violence. We must do more to protect our children and ensure that schools are safe places for learning.”

