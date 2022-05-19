Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces actions to assist families during infant formula shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced actions her administration has taken to assist families affected by the nationwide infant formula shortage.

“I have directed all state agencies to do everything in their power to help Kansans access vital infant formula,” Kelly said in a release. “From increasing flexibility to helping eliminate barriers at check-out, my administration is doing what is within our power to ease the impact of the national infant formula shortage on Kansas Families.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has implemented waivers to provide flexibility in making more formula products available. The department has also approved more formula products for use by Kansas WIC families.

KDHE is coordinating with the White House, the National Governors Association, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Women, Infants, and Children Association to help efforts addressing the shortage.

Kelly and KDHE released some recommendations for families having trouble finding formula:

Call your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they can provide any resources to access formula or for suggestions on an alternative formula to meet their infant's health needs.

Switch to another brand or type of formula that is available if recommended by the infant's physician.

Contact your local WIC agency to see if the infant is eligible for WIC benefits.

Contact smaller stores and drugstores that carry formula to see if they have products in stock.

Kansas WIC families should contact their local health department or health agency for assistance in receiving substitute products when needed.

Among the recommendations, Kelly strongly encouraged families to not "unnecessarily stockpile formula in such a way that would cause further strain on the supply chain."

KDHE also discouraged families using toddler formula to feed infants, watering down formula and trying to make infant formula at home.

“KDHE is committed to ensuring infants in Kansas have access to formula,” Secretary Janet Stanek said in the release. “Since February, we have been working to do what is possible, within our authority, to provide relief for Kansans. We urge all impacted families to follow these recommendations and stay up-to-date with information to care for their family’s needs.”

—