Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces recipients of $10M rural broadband access grants

2 recipients in Kansas City area
Laura Kelly
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 09:35:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday the 11 recipients of the Broadband Acceleration Grant program that will give more than $10 million of investment in high-speed broadband access in rural areas.

Two of the award recipients are Charter Communications in Leavenworth County and KwiKom Communications in Paola, Miami County, according to a release from Kelly's office.

Charter Communications received the most grant funding out of any of the recipients being awarded $1,915,158.

KwiKom Communications was awarded $992,380.

The grant program was launched in 2020 and is a 10-year, $85 million program to help improve rural broadband access. The funding comes from the Kansas Department of Transportation's Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).

“Broadband infrastructure is as critical to the well-being of Kansans as are safe roads, bridges, and drinking water,” Julie Lorenz, transportation secretary, said. “These IKE-funded grants, when combined with broadband funding opportunities available through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enable Kansas to strategically and efficiently expand quality broadband infrastructure throughout our state.”

This year's funding brings the total of investment to $70 million since 2020.

"We’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” Kelly said in the release. “Affordable broadband is necessary for our communities to remain viable and competitive, and every Kansan deserves a reliable connection to the world. These grants accelerate our efforts to make that a reality.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock