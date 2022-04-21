Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly calls for $250 tax rebate for all Kansans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for a $250 tax rebate for all Kansans in an effort to address rising prices, her office announced Thursday.

She announced that $460 million would be used for one-time $250 tax rebates for all state residents who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021.

Married residents would be eligible for a $500 direct payment, according to the announcement.

"I want to return this money to the people who earned it," Kelly said in a release. "Especially right now, when we are all experiencing the impact of rising costs at the pump and the grocery store, the state can make an immediate and direct impact to help Kansas families pay their bills and save for the future."

The proposal would be paid for by the current budget surplus, according to the release.

"Governor Kelly previously called for the one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas taxpayers in her budget proposal, but the full House and Senate rejected funding for this measure," the announcement said. "However, similar bipartisan plans have been proposed in numerous other states, including most recently, the state of Missouri."

The new plan could be executed through a Governor's Budget Amendment.

