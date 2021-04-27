Watch
Kansas governor signs bill to modernize unemployment system

Kansas Department of Labor
The Kansas Department of Labor has brought on hundreds of workers to help manage the influx of unemployment claims during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Posted at 8:07 PM, Apr 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bipartisan bill to give the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature more oversight of the modernization of the state’s troubled unemployment system.

The bill Kelly signed on Monday will require the Kansas Department of Labor to complete computer upgrades by the end of 2022.

The new law also calls for an audit of the impact of fraudulent claims and improper payments beginning last year.

The state has acknowledged a flood of fraudulent unemployment claims and attempts by scammers and internet bots to access the system.

