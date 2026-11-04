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Kansas Governor's race remains in limbo as race is still 'too close to call'

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KSHB
Democrat Cindy Holscher will battle Republican Ty Masterson for Kansas governor in November's general election.
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Rachel Holscher looklive
Elyse Masterson looklive
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both candidates for Kansas Governor went home Tuesday night without declaring victory.

Currently, Democrat Cindy Holscher leads Republican Ty Masterson by about 5,500 votes.

Masterson spoke to his supporters late Tuesday night as his race remained to be called. He said the race remained too close to call and sent his supporters home for the night.

Ty Masterson: 'Way too close to call'

Early Wednesday morning, Holscher also addressed her supporters, thanking them for their support. She said she 'feels good' as the race remains tight.

Cindy Holscher says she feels good as race remains tight

Early Wednesday morning, the State Director of Elections for Kansas posted that all counties had finished reporting unofficial election results for the night and that updates would be provided on Wednesday.

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KSHB 41 Morning News