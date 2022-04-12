Kansas has a state fruit: the Sandhill Plum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644 into law Tuesday, which designated the Sandhill Plum as the state fruit of Kansas.

The process to create the newly minted state fruit began in 2021 when more than 400 fourth grade and fifth grade students wrote essays, sent letters to state representatives and voted to determine what they thought should be the state fruit, according to a release from the governor's office.

"I am proud of the efforts put forth by the students from Sabetha Elementary School and beyond," Governor Laura Kelly said in the release. "Hundreds of bills are introduced each legislative session, but not all of them make it to this point. It's a shining example of what hard work and determination can truly accomplish at any age."

In March, 10 students testified virtually in front of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee on behalf of HB2644, and the students from Sabetha Elementary School were in attendance to witness the bill becoming law.

The other options for the state fruit were the Red Mulberry, the American Persimmon and the Gooseberry.