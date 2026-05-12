Kansas health officials, CDC monitoring 3 people exposed to Andes hantavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor three people who were exposed abroad to the Andes hantavirus.

KDHE said the three individuals had high-risk exposure internationally with a person who had been on the MV Hondius cruise ship and later tested positive for Andes hantavirus.

Those being monitored were not on the cruise ship.

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At this time, the individuals are not experiencing symptoms, KDHE said.

“Based on our current knowledge of Andes virus, individuals are not considered infectious to others unless they become symptomatic,” KDHE said in a news release.

There are no suspected or confirmed cases of hantavirus in Kansas, and KDHE reports the risk to the public is “extremely low.”

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