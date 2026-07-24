Kansas health officials monitoring blue-green algae at lakes in Douglas, Johnson counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment placed Lone Star Lake, Gardner City Lake and Kill Creek Park Lake under watch advisories Friday for blue-green algal blooms.

Lone Star Lake is in Douglas County, Kansas, and Gardner City Lake and Kill Creek Park Lake are located in Johnson County, Kansas.

Blue-green algae can be harmful to people and animals.

Harmful algal blooms (HABs) float on the water and may look like foam, scum or paint. HABs are blue, bright green, brown or red in color, according to KDHE's website.

Officials are discouraging the public from participating in recreational water activities — including swimming and jet skiing — if visible blooms are present.

KDHE recommends avoiding algae accumulation on the water and shore; not letting people, pets or livestock eat dried algae or drink affected water; and not making contact with the water — if contact is made, rinse the area with clean water.

While boating and fishing are considered safe, officials warn that inhaling spray could impact individuals. Captured fish should be cleaned well before eating the fillet portion.

Symptoms from contact can include diarrhea, vomiting, rash, breathing problems, irritated eyes and other ailments, according to a press release from Douglas County.

Suspected health incidents due to HABs should be reported to KDHE, click here for information.

Douglas County said the water will be retested in about two weeks.

—