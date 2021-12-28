Kansas Highway Patrol chase results in crash in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver led the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on a police chase from Franklin County to Johnson County, Kansas, which resulted in a crash.

The car chase began when a KHP trooper attempted to pull the driver over in Franklin County.

Speeds of the chase exceeded 100 mph, according to KHP.

The driver crashed on the exit ramp while attempting to exit onto Gardner Road.

There were no serious injuries sustained in the chase.

Access to northbound Interstate-35 was closed due to the crash but has since reopened.