Kansas legislature's ban transgender athletes isn't veto-proof

John Hanna/AP
Tom Witt, executive director of the LGBTQ-rights group Equality Kansas, watches from a gallery as the Kansas Senate approves a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls' and women's school sports, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Witt worked to keep the bill from passing, seeing it as discriminatory and likely to increase bullying of transgender students.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 18:46:32-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas conservatives have pushed a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

But they don't enough support yet to overcome a possible veto by the Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Senate approved the measure on a 26-11 vote Friday after the House passed it late Thursday on a 76-43 vote.

Kelly typically doesn't say what she’ll do with legislation before it reaches her desk, but she's dropped strong hints that she plans to veto such a ban.

The bill's supporters were eight votes short in the House and one short in the Senate of the two-thirds majorities for overriding a veto.

