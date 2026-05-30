Kansas man sentenced to 4 years in connection with 13-year-old Linn County boy’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bates County Circuit Court judge Friday sentenced a Linn County, Kansas, man in connection with the December 2025 death of Airen Andula, 13.

Damon Leonard, 47, was sentenced to four years in prison for abandonment of a corpse, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of abandoning a corpse on May 22.

Andula disappeared from his Pleasanton, Kansas, home on Dec. 21, 2025. A day later, law enforcement found the boy’s body in a ravine in Bates County, Missouri. He had died from multiple dog bite injuries.

Police were led to the boy’s body after a phone call from Leonard.

Court documents said Leonard “admitted that he transported the deceased child from Kansas to Missouri and left the body in the bottom of the creek” before he returned home.

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva spoke with Andula's family earlier this week — after the guilty plea and ahead of Friday's sentencing.

His family shared that the guilty plea brought a small sense of justice, but it didn't do much to ease the pain of their loss.

READ MORE | Family of Airen Andula speaks out ahead of sentencing

"We're missing our kid every day of our lives," the boy's father Charles Andula told Silva.

Leonard received credit for time served of 158 days in his sentence, per court records.

—