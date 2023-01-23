Kansas, Missouri drivers' car insurance set to rise in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Your car insurance rates may rise this year, according to a new report by Value Penguin , a consumer research company.

Across the country, the average 2023 cost of full coverage car insurance based on a 2015 Honda Civic EX with a clean driver record and good credit was $1,780. Coverage includes liability, collision and full comprehensive coverage, with a $500 deductible.

“I think for a lot of people are struggling right now, especially with the pandemic, everything's going, I think that's makes everything rough,” driver Marcus R. in Kansas City said.

According to the report, Missouri drivers will spend an average of $1,848 on full coverage auto insurance, 3% higher than the national average. Kansas drivers will be spending less with an average of $1,656 on similar policies.

Jimmy Pilsl with Safeway Insurance in KC says several factors are causing an increase in rates. Pilsl says cars are more expensive, parts are harder to find and there are more accidents while driving on Missouri roads.

Recent data from the the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety shows deadly crashes have increased each year since 2019

"Driving habits have changed a little bit, and now that we're back to pre-COVID times with people driving more, there's more frequency of accidents or more chances of having loss,” Pilsl said.

Pilsl recommends trying the following to save on auto insurance: bundle up insurance policies with the same company, shop at least 10 days in advance of policy renewal, compare quotes and practice safe driving habits.

“Everything as a rule is going up and i can’t see insurance rates dropping down,” Pilsl said.

