Kansas, Missouri lawmakers react after U.S. bombs 3 nuclear sites in Iran

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers in both Kansas and Missouri are weighing in after President Donald Trump said the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R - Missouri 4th District) said the airmen in the 509th Bomb Wing, based in Warrensburg, where the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is based, were "ready, capable, and lethal."

"Tonight, they showed the world what they can do to protect American interests and keep our citizens safe," Alford said in a post to social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

President Trump addresses the nation after strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

B-2 bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base Friday night as Trump weighed his military options regarding an airstrike in Iran.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas) released a statement on social media.

Iran is an adversary of the U.S. and should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Tonight our military executed its mission professionally and courageously. I pray for the safety of all our troops in the region, and we must be vigilant in protecting against any Iranian… — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 22, 2025

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) expressed gratitude to the Air Force and their "successful mission."

"We stand tall with President Trump, who is protecting the world from a nuclear-capable Iran," Marshall said on X.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - Missouri 6th District) was critical of Iran, saying the country must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"Peace through strength," Graves continued, while also including a screenshot of Trump's post on Truth Social following the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

