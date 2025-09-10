Kansas, Missouri lawmakers react to shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk is dead after being shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both sides of the state line gave their reactions after news of the shooting first broke and once it was confirmed that Kirk had died.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver called the shooting a "despicable and cowardly attack" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said political violence has "absolutely no place" in America and the shooter "must be prosecuted to the fullest extent."

"Let us all pray for Mr. Kirk and his loved ones in this moment," Cleaver said.

U.S. Rep Sam Graves said he is praying for Kirk, his family and everyone affected by the shooting.

U.S. Rep Sam Graves said he is praying for Kirk, his family and everyone affected by the shooting.

U.S. Rep Mark Alford said he is praying for Kirk, his family and the survivors of the shooting. Alford said he believes "political violence is unacceptable."

Sen. Roger Marshall said he is "heartbroken" after hearing Kirk was shot in Utah. He extended prayers for Kirk, his family and everyone at the event.

Marshall continued to express his heartbreak after it was confirmed that Kirk died due to his injuries in the shooting.

"Charlie was an incredible man whose faith guided him," Marshall wrote. "He led a movement of young conservatives in our country, and his legacy will live on."

Sen. Josh Hawley called Kirk his friend.

Sen. Josh Hawley called Kirk his friend.

Sen. Eric Schmitt echoed Hawley in calling Kirk a friend.

Sen. Eric Schmitt echoed Hawley in calling Kirk a friend.

After Kirk's death, Schmitt called him a patriot, a loving husband and father, and an incredible friend.

"Pray for him & his family. Pray for our country," Schmitt wrote.

Sen. Jerry Moran said he is praying for Kirk, his family and his loved ones.

Sen. Jerry Moran said he is praying for Kirk, his family and his loved ones.

