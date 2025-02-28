Kansas, Missouri, political leaders offer reaction to Trump, Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Political leaders from across Missouri and Kansas weighed in Friday afternoon in the aftermath of a heated exchange earlier Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) posted on X his thanks to Trump and Vance for "standing up for America."

On the Missouri side, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) used the exchange to call for accountability in the money the U.S. has authorized for the war in Ukraine.

Remember: the U.S. Senate has repeatedly and for years voted BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine with no strings attached and with no true oversight. It’s time for some ACCOUNTABILITY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 28, 2025

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R - Missouri) encouraged his followers to pay attention to which sides people defend in the aftermath of the exchange.

Pay attention today to who defends Zelenskyy and who defends America — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 28, 2025

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D - 5th District, Missouri) called Friday's Oval Office exchange "the most embarrassing and shameful moment" he's ever seen from the Oval Office.

This is the most embarrassing and shameful moment I’ve ever witnessed from the Oval Office.



American leadership publicly siding with a Dictator in Vladimir Putin and berating a democratic friend in Ukraine will not be forgotten by any nation around the world. https://t.co/LLkp4H8cmn — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 28, 2025

This story will be updated as additional comments are received.

