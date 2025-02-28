Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas, Missouri, political leaders offer reaction to Trump, Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting

As President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, discussions got heated as the two discuss natural resource agreements. (Scripps News)
Trump Zelenskyy
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Political leaders from across Missouri and Kansas weighed in Friday afternoon in the aftermath of a heated exchange earlier Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

LINK | Trump, Vance chastise Zelenskyy in Oval Office, calling him 'ungrateful'

Trump and Zelenskyy get into shouting match in Oval Office

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) posted on X his thanks to Trump and Vance for "standing up for America."

On the Missouri side, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) used the exchange to call for accountability in the money the U.S. has authorized for the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R - Missouri) encouraged his followers to pay attention to which sides people defend in the aftermath of the exchange.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D - 5th District, Missouri) called Friday's Oval Office exchange "the most embarrassing and shameful moment" he's ever seen from the Oval Office.

This story will be updated as additional comments are received.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone