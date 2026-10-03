Kansas National Guardsman's father detained by ICE during son's active duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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A Kansas National Guardsman said his father was taken into ICE custody after a traffic stop on the same night his father gave him a ride to begin state active duty.

Louis Martinez was activated for a state active duty mission to help with storm cleanup in Wyandotte County.

His father, William Martinez Ruiz, drove him to his Kansas National Guard unit on Aug. 24. On his way home, Willliam was stopped by the sheriff's office.

Kansas Guardsman's father detained by ICE during his son's active duty

"On his way back after dropping me off, he was pulled over by the sheriff," Louis said.

Louis said deputies told his father one of the license plate lights was out. His father's driver's license was also expired.

Deputies then questioned William and Louis' mother about their immigration status, according to Louis.

Martinez Family

ICE said Anderson County deputies arrested William Martinez Ruiz on Aug. 24 in Garnett, Kansas, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

ICE placed a detainer on him that same day and arrested him Aug. 26 for being unlawfully present in the United States, according to the agency's spokesperson.

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office but did not hear back at the time of publication.

William is now in ICE custody in Leavenworth.

According to ICE, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is a 287(g) partner. The program allows local law enforcement officers to collaborate with the federal government to enforce federal immigration laws.

Louis said his father has spent most of his life in the United States. According to him, his family was working with immigration lawyers.

Louis said his father had a U visa but chose not to renew it.

"He had a U visa, but he didn't renew it because, during that time, ICE was snatching up people left and right," he said. "He didn't want to risk it."

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William's family said his immigration case remains unresolved. The family is now seeking military parole — a form of immigration relief available to some military families.

"He's currently in the process, his case is still ongoing," Louis said.

The weeks since William's arrest have been stressful for the family, Louis said. His mother was deeply shaken in the days after his father was taken into custody, and William lost 15 pounds in the two weeks following his arrest.

Martinez Family

ICE said William "will receive due process under federal law."

"I blame myself a lot. I still kind of feel...I honestly just blame myself for this," Louis said.

"I'm serving this country, I'm proudly serving, and I love the mission I took on," Louis added. "It honestly feels like betrayal."

The family remains hopeful for William's release.

"We're hoping we'll be able to get him out soon," Louis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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