Kansas online voter registration system unavailable just 1 day before party change deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas online voter registration system was unavailable for over 24 hours, just one day before the deadline for voters to change their party affiliation.

Kansas officials said the system was down due to a "system-wide outage" of all Kansas Department of Revenue systems and websites. The online voter registration system is done jointly between the Kansas Secretary of State and the Department of Revenue.

According to state officials, the system allows the Secretary of State to ensure that people using it are verified, preventing fraud when registering to vote.

The Secretary of State's website claims technicians are working to restore the system by today, May 31. While that message is still on the website's homepage, the link to online voter registration in Kansas is fully functional as of 3:15 p.m.

People who want to change their party affiliation may access the paper form here.

You must submit the application to your local or state office by Monday at noon.

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