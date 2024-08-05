Kansas opens up contest to select personalized license plate design

Earlier this year, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the winning design for the state’s new general license plate following a contest among residents.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says voting is now open for Kansans to select their preference for the state’s next personalized license plate design.

Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9. The winning design is set to be announced on Monday, Aug. 12.

Kansans have five designs to choose from.

All designs include the phrase “to the stars,” which is included on the state’s standard license plate. From there, the options include variations on wheat, sunflowers, the plains and a sun with stars.

Kansas Department of Revenue Five finalizes for the design of the Kansas personalized license plate design.

“We know how passionate Kansans are about license plates, and this initiative aims to give the public a direct say in selecting the next personalized plate design that will be featured on vehicles across the state for years to come,” said David Harper, director of KDOR Division of Vehicles. “We look forward to seeing which design Kansans choose.”

