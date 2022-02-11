Kansas principal told to apologize over white privilege film

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas high school principal was told to apologize after he showed a video discussing white privilege to his school's staff.

Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin showed the four-minute video during a staff in-service day last month.

A teacher who was at the meeting later complained to a school board member that the video was offensive and created a hostile work environment.

The board member told Hamblin to apologize, which he did in an email to staff.

In response, some teachers gathered signatures this week to show support for Hamblin.

The name of the teacher who complained and the board member who told Hamblin to apologize was not released.

