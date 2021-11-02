Kansas school district now using Dry Hydrogen Peroxide from Lenexa-based Synexis

LENEXA, Kan. — Southern Coffey County Unified School District 245 in Kansas has become the first district in the state to use Dry Hydrogen Peroxide [DHP] to kill microbes on surfaces and in the air of indoor spaces.

The superintendent believes the added layer of protection will help keep everyone safe.

Kansas State and Pittsburg State universities also use the technology developed by Lenexa-based Synexis.

DHP is a near-ideal gas form of the hydrogen peroxide many people have in their medicine cabinets.

Peer-reviewed studies show after 60 to 90 minutes of exposure, DHP particles can kill nearly all of the COVID-19 virus on surfaces of a room and kill similar viruses in the air. The product is also effective in preventing mold, other viruses, insects and odors. It runs continuously without harming people in the room where it’s present.

“With our system, we’re already in the air, it’s on in this room right now. We’re real-time microbial reduction 24-7-365,” explained Synexis CEO Eric Schlote. “So actually before that virus can get across the room, likely it’s being impacted by one of our Dry Hydrogen Peroxide molecules.”

The Southern Coffey County School District, about two hours south of Kansas City, will use roughly 35 Synexis machines in its three buildings to fight against COVID-19 and other viruses as a class are now back in person.

“When you're a superintendent of the school district, it's a kids business,” Superintendent Matt Thomsen explained. “You have to provide your teachers what they need to teach, and you have to provide students with everything they need to learn, right? That includes your environment, that includes the environment they're learning in, the air they're breathing daily. So that's a priority for the board of education and myself to take care of our staff and students.”

Thomsen said the district spent roughly $93,0000 to purchase and install the system. It will cost about $18,000 annually to operate and maintain the system. Grants from federal COVID-19 relief bills like March’s American Rescue Plan helped cover the purchase price.

Schlote, the Synexis CEO, said as other districts consider using DHP or other microbial options, they should compare data on their effectiveness, ask for independent peer-reviewed data, review real-world applications, determine whether the product creates ozone (DHP does not) and ask whether people can be present while the device operates.

