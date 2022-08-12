Kansas selects 2 books to represent state at National Book Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. — The state of Kansas has chosen two books, one adult and one youth, to represent the state at the National Book Festival.

Chosen as the adult entry, "The Chicken Sisters" by KJ Dell’Antonia follows the contentious rivalry of two sisters fighting for the title of best fried chicken in Kansas.

"A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor" by Karen M. Greenwald, illustrated by Sian James, was chosen as the youth entry. This book details the life of the mayor of Argonne, Kansas, circa 1887.

Both books will be included in the National Center for the Book’s Great Reads from Great Places program.

The National Book Festival will be held Sept. 3 in Washington D.C. Greenwald plans to make a virtual appearance for an online panel to discuss her book.

