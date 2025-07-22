Kansas Sen. Ethan Corson announces bid for governor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas state senator from Johnson County announced his bid Tuesday to seek the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor.

Sen. Ethan Corson (D-District 7) made the announcement Tuesday. He said as governor, he would “deliver opportunity, affordability, and common-sense leadership to every corner of the state.”

“I’m running for Governor to create opportunity for the next generation of Kansans, so they can build a life here,” Corson said in his campaign announcement. “That means making sure Kansas has the best schools in America and is the most affordable place to live in America.”

Corson is one of two Democrats to announce their intentions to earn their party’s nomination for governor. Earlier this year, Sen. Cindy Holscher (D-District 8) announced her plans to run for governor.

More information about Corson’s campaign is available online .

Across the aisle, Republicans have been clamoring for the opportunity to return the party to the governor’s mansion.

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has served two terms and is set to leave office in 2026.

On Sunday , Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson announced his bid to earn the Republican nomination for governor.

Other Republicans in the 2026 governor's race include Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who built his public profile pushing back against unfounded election conspiracy theories, and former Gov. Jeff Colyer.

