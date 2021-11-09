Kansas shoppers say state food tax cut could benefit families

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas is one of seven states that fully tax groceries.

On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced legislation that would cut the state sales tax on food.

Valerie Taylor, marketing director at Merc Co+op in Kansas City, Kansas, says she’s followed the hope of a food tax cut for years. Taylor says if this legislation is passed, it will be a boon for families and stores.

“Folks oftentimes think the store is an expensive store, and they don’t necessarily realize it’s the sales tax that is,” she said.

Taylor said her store serves a low-income area and believes axing the state's 6.5% food tax — especially with an additional 3% local tax in KCK — could make a huge difference.

“It’s more money they could spend on healthy, nutritious foods,” she said. “It means that we could benefit our business, increase sales.”

Shopper Diana Cordova says she agrees the tax cut could "benefit a lot of us."

As the main shopper for her family of four, she typically spends "about $150, and that’s just the essentials — milk, egg, meat, beans, legumes.”

Kelly estimates families of four could save $500 a year.

“That's like two or three weeks of groceries,” Cordova said.