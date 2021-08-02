Kansas Silver Alert issued for Garden City woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman with dementia.

Virginia Rae Green, 76, was last seen at her residence on Mikes Drive in Garden City on Sunday.

She is described as 5-feet tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Green wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her eyebrow near her right temple.

She may be driving a red 2014 Escape with Kansas tag 494KVD, but it is unclear where she may be headed.

If anyone sees Green, please call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.