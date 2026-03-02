Kansas State Rep. John Resman, of Johnson County, dies Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas state representative serving residents in Johnson County died Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said.

Rep. John Resman (R-121st District) represented parts of western Johnson County, including parts of De Soto, Olathe and Gardner.

Prior to his election to the seat in 2017, Resman, 70, served as a deputy sheriff in Johnson County, among other positions.

“Representative Resman has a decorated history of serving his community, our state, and our country throughout his time in the Army, Kansas National Guard, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas legislature,” Kelly said in a statement Monday. “My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kelly ordered flags on state buildings, grounds and facilities be flown at half-staff effective immediately through sundown on the day of Resman’s interment.

Johnson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly released a statement Monday on Resman’s passing.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Representative John Resman, whose career reflected a deep commitment to public service,” Kelly said Monday. “From his years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, to his work representing our community in the Kansas Legislature, he dedicated himself to serving the people of Johnson County. On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, we’re sending our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

