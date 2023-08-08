Kansas State University President Richard Linton announces throat, tongue cancer diagnosis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University President Richard Linton shared in a letter Saturday that he was diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer.

"This is obviously not how I envisioned starting the fall semester, but it is necessary that I take these steps at this time, as this cancer is treatable and curable," Linton shared in the letter. "I need to be at my best for this institution — you deserve that from me, and in consultation with my medical team, I also know this is what is best for me and my family."

While Linton receives daily treatments at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City and works remotely, K-State Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Dr. Marshall Stewart will represent Linton "at events and meetings" and will work with the president when it comes to making decisions.

"I will stay engaged with the university and the great work we’re doing, but I also recognize I won’t be able to be present in the way you’ve known me to be, as much of my work will have to take place remotely from Kansas City," he shared. "Dr. Stewart and I are completely aligned in how we lead this university."

In his message to the K-State community, Linton said he is grateful for the medical professionals taking care of him and for the love from his family.

Linton is the 15th president of KSU, stepping into the role in February 2022. Before joining the Wildcats, Linton served as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University for around 11 years.

"K-Staters don’t shy away from difficult situations or moments of uncertainty. We face them head on and fight for the greatest outcome," he said. "That is what I do for you every day, and that is what I will continue to do for you as I embark on this journey."

