Kansas strikes $576M wheat deal with Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's administration signed a $576 million wheat deal with Taiwanese delegates, according to a Friday morning release from the governor's office.

During a state visit, officials from Taiwan agreed to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. grain farmers. A ceremony commemorating the signing was held Friday at the Kansas State Capitol. Members of the Taiwan Flour Mills Association and Taipei Economic & Cultural Office were at the event.

TMFA and the Kansas Wheat Commission signed the joint letter of intent for 2023 and 2024.

Kelly said the grain deal with have a significant impact on the country.

"Through strong partners like Taiwan, Kansas is indeed feeding the world," she said. "Last year, Kansas' agriculture exports surpassed $5 billion for the first time in history."

Last year, Taiwan was the fifth largest export for Kansas.

