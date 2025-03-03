Kansas Supreme Court to study AI in Kansas court system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Supreme Court announced last week it will become the latest organization to explore best practices around integrating artificial intelligence into the state’s court system.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert said in the announcement that using AI could help make completing routine tasks faster and provide increased access to the public.

“Artificial intelligence holds great promise for helping us work more effectively within the court system, but we must make sure we use it responsibly,” Luckert said in the release.

A 21-member ad-hoc committee will study the issue. Members are comprised of representatives from the legal and legal-technology fields.

“This committee will propose the policies and procedures that will govern how we ultimately use AI to ensure it is appropriate and beneficial,” Luckert said.

The committee will be tasked with recommending policies and procedures for AI use by judicial branch employees; Recommending policies for vetting AI vendors and software; Recommend policies and procedures on ways attorneys, case parties and the public can use AI; And serve as the governing body to “review, evaluate, and approve potential use cases related to court functions.”

