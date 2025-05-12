Kansas to offer blackout license plate design

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas motorists looking to make a statement through their license plate will soon have another option.

Starting July 1, 2025, the state will start offering a blackout-style license plate that features the outline of the state in all black with white lettering.

State officials say the new offering stemmed from feedback from Kansas residents.

“I’m always happy to listen to my constituents about issues that matter to them,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday. “By introducing the blackout license plate style, we are giving Kansans more options on the road while still adhering to safe license plate requirements.”

The new plate will be available for standard passenger vehicles and motorcycles.

The plates will have a one-time fee of $40 and then an annual $50 royalty fee. Motorists can also personalize their plate for $45.50.

The state revealed its most recent standard license plate design in December 2023.

